May 9 Shenghe Resources Holding Co.,
Ltd:
* Says it to buy 71.43 percent stake in Leshan-based new
material company and 100 percent stake in two new material
companies based in Hainan and Ganzhou respectively, via share
issuance and cash payment
* Says transaction amount of 3.05 billion yuan in total
* Says the co to raise up to 1.36 billion yuan through
private placement
* The proceeds will be used for the stake acquisition,
supplement of working capital and other projects
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jfUT4
