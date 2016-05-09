May 9 Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd:

* Says it to buy 71.43 percent stake in Leshan-based new material company and 100 percent stake in two new material companies based in Hainan and Ganzhou respectively, via share issuance and cash payment

* Says transaction amount of 3.05 billion yuan in total

* Says the co to raise up to 1.36 billion yuan through private placement

* The proceeds will be used for the stake acquisition, supplement of working capital and other projects

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jfUT4

