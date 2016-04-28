HONG KONG, April 28 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd on Thursday said it would buy an additional 17.28 percent stake in Shengjing Bank for 10.02 billion yuan ($1.54 billion), after the commercial bank was granted a consumer finance licence.

Evergrande said it would buy the stake from five domestic shareholders, raising its holding to 1.58 billion shares, or 27.24 percent of Shengjing Bank, from 577.2 million shares.

Shengjing Bank has a market value of $8.3 billion and is involved in retail banking and funding business in the mainland. It gained a consumer finance licence in China in January.

Its shares have climbed nearly 11 percent so far this year compared with a 1.9 percent fall in the benchmark index. ($1 = 6.4966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)