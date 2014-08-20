UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
HONG KONG Aug 20 China's Shengjing Bank plans to raise $1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The Shenyang-based city commercial lender is scheduled to file a listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as September, IFR said.
Shengjing Bank joined the queue of Chinese banks targeting a Hong Kong listing, after waiting for a few years to go public domestically, IFR reported.
Huishang Bank, Bank of ChongQing and Harbin Bank all listed in Hong Kong in the past year.
Shengjing Bank could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; writing by Stephen Aldred)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners