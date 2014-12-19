HONG KONG Dec 19 Chinese mid-sized lender Shengjing Bank Co Ltd raised $1.34 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of expectations, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The 1.38 billion shares were priced at HK$7.56 each, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$7.43 to HK$7.81 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the total value of the offer at HK$10.4 billion ($1.34 billion).

Shengjing Bank didn't immediately reply to an e-mailed request for comment on the IPO price.

($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing By Kenneth Maxwell)