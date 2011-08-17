SINGAPORE Aug 17 Shares of Singapore
supermarket operator Sheng Siong opened 3 percent
below its initial public offering price of S$0.33 in its
Singapore debut on Wednesday.
After opening at S$0.32 a share, Sheng Siong shares edged up
to S$0.33 at 0101 GMT on a volume of 9.7 million shares.
The initial public offering of Sheng Siong raised S$116
million ($95.3 million).
Sheng Siong sold 351.5 million shares, comprising 201.5
million new shares and 150 million vendor shares, at S$0.33
each, according to its prospectus.
It would use part of the proceeds to expand its grocery
retailing operations in Singapore and overseas, it said in a
statement.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was the sole issue
manager, underwriter and placement agent for the offering.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)