SINGAPORE Aug 17 Shares of Singapore supermarket operator Sheng Siong opened 3 percent below its initial public offering price of S$0.33 in its Singapore debut on Wednesday.

After opening at S$0.32 a share, Sheng Siong shares edged up to S$0.33 at 0101 GMT on a volume of 9.7 million shares.

The initial public offering of Sheng Siong raised S$116 million ($95.3 million).

Sheng Siong sold 351.5 million shares, comprising 201.5 million new shares and 150 million vendor shares, at S$0.33 each, according to its prospectus.

It would use part of the proceeds to expand its grocery retailing operations in Singapore and overseas, it said in a statement.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was the sole issue manager, underwriter and placement agent for the offering. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)