MELBOURNE Jan 30 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
said it has won approval from the state government
of New South Wales in Australia to build a 10 million tonnes a
year coal mine, and is awaiting a green light from Canberra to
start construction.
Shenhua bought the thermal and semi-soft coking coal project
six years ago just before a peak in coal prices, which have
since slumped to more than five-year lows.
Winning state approval for the Shenhua Watermark mine, which
would be the company's first new large-scale mine, involved six
years of assessments and included modifications in response to
concerns raised by farmers. The state has in the past year
rejected other coal projects for evironmental reasons.
"Since Shenhua acquired the exploration licence in 2008 we
have worked tirelessly to demonstrate the project strikes the
right balance to unlock the economic and social benefits of
mining while ensuring the valuable agricultural production on
the Liverpool Plains continues uninterrupted," project manager
Paul Jackson said in a statement.
The federal approval process is expected to take a few
months. The company will then begin work on detailed design and
management plans.
"With these elements in place, we are hopeful of commencing
construction during 2015-16," Jackson said.
Coal production would begin towards the end of 2017 at the
earliest, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)