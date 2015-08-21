BEIJING Aug 21 China Shenhua Energy , the country's biggest listed coal producer, reported a 42.6 percent fall in first-half net profit while second largest player China Coal swung to the red on weak demand and a slump in prices.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd's net profit in the first six months fell to 13.07 billion yuan ($2.05 billion) and China Coal Energy Co Ltd posted a net loss of 1.07 billion yuan during the same period, versus a year-ago net profit of 780.2 million yuan, the companies said in filings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The overcapacity issue in the coal industry persists, " Shenhua said.

Earlier this week, Shenhua said it had cut coal production by 10 percent to 163.7 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, while sales over the period had fallen 15 percent year on year to 212.3 million tonnes.

Amid weak demand and a price drop of around 20 percent since the beginning of this year, more than 70 percent of coal firms suffered losses in the first half of 2015, according to government estimates.

China's major state coal producers have made concerted efforts to reduce supplies, and the government is aiming to shut down 1,131 small and unsafe mines over the course of 2015.

According to the latest data from China's National Bureau of Statistics, total coal output dropped 5.3 percent over the first seven months of 2015 to 2.1 billion tonnes.

According to data issued by the China Coal Trade and Distribution Association on Thursday, total coal sales reached 305 million tonnes in July, down 4.9 percent on the year, and have declined 7.7 percent to 1.945 billion tonnes in the first seven months of the year.

In a separate statement on Friday, Shenhua said it had dismissed Senior Vice President Hao Gui who had been placed under investigation by legal authorities in June. ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, David Stanway in Beijing and Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Keith Weir)