HONG KONG Oct 28 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, posted a 19 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, bolstered by strong sales volume on rising energy demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The world's most valuable coal producer said net profit for the first nine months of the year was 34.18 billion yuan ($5 billion) versus 28.71 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Chinese accounting standards.

The result was in line with analyst forecasts of 34.2 billion yuan from a Reuters poll of 4 analysts.

Shenhua's Hong Kong listed shares closed up 2.1 percent ahead of the release. They have gained 12 percent since the start of the year, greatly outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 13 percent slide.

