HONG KONG, Oct 28 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, expects domestic supply and demand for thermal coal to remain in balance this year, it said on Friday. after posting a 19 percent rise in profits on the back of rising demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Warning that a slowdown in macro economic growth may drag on energy demand, the state-controlled firm said China's construction of affordable housing and the upcoming winter season would remain supportive.

The world's most valuable coal producer said net profit for the first nine months of the year was 34.18 billion yuan ($5 billion) versus 28.71 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Chinese accounting standards.

The result was largely in line with analyst forecasts of 34.2 billion yuan from a Reuters poll of 4 analysts.

Shenhua's Hong Kong listed shares closed up 2.1 percent ahead of the release. They have gained 12 percent since the start of the year, greatly outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 13 percent slide.

With a market value of some $84 billion, the stock is a top pick among analysts with 29 ranking it a 'strong buy' or 'buy', while six have a 'hold' rating. There are no 'sell' ratings.

"During the fourth quarter, guided by its annual operation target, the company will continue to enhance the overall planning and coordination of various businesses of coal, power, railway, port and shipping segments," Shenhua said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Calculated under international financial standards profits for the first nine months of the year totalled 35.56 billion yuan, up from 29.89 billion yuan a year earlier.

The integrated coal and power producer provides railway transportation services to the coal mining business and external customers. It also has a port operation that provides coal loading, transportation and storage services.

Analysts say Shenhua's integrated business model gives the firm a core competitive advantage and the possibility of a material stake in Mongolia's huge Tavan Tolgoi project and offshore growth potential with its Watermark project in Austraia helps cement its strong position.

Downside risks are still apparent in the production ramp up, analysts say, with weather or safety factors potentially leading to unanticipated mine closures, while changes in the power tariff system may affect the company's power business and underlying coal demand. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis and Greg Mahlich)