HONG KONG, Oct 28 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
, the country's largest coal producer,
expects domestic supply and demand for thermal coal to remain in
balance this year, it said on Friday. after posting a 19
percent rise in profits on the back of rising demand in the
world's second-largest economy.
Warning that a slowdown in macro economic growth may drag on
energy demand, the state-controlled firm said China's
construction of affordable housing and the upcoming winter
season would remain supportive.
The world's most valuable coal producer said net profit for
the first nine months of the year was 34.18 billion yuan ($5
billion) versus 28.71 billion yuan a year earlier, according to
Chinese accounting standards.
The result was largely in line with analyst forecasts of
34.2 billion yuan from a Reuters poll of 4 analysts.
Shenhua's Hong Kong listed shares closed up 2.1 percent
ahead of the release. They have gained 12 percent since the
start of the year, greatly outperforming the Hang Seng Index's
13 percent slide.
With a market value of some $84 billion, the stock is a top
pick among analysts with 29 ranking it a 'strong buy' or 'buy',
while six have a 'hold' rating. There are no 'sell' ratings.
"During the fourth quarter, guided by its annual operation
target, the company will continue to enhance the overall
planning and coordination of various businesses of coal, power,
railway, port and shipping segments," Shenhua said in a
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
Calculated under international financial standards profits
for the first nine months of the year totalled 35.56 billion
yuan, up from 29.89 billion yuan a year earlier.
The integrated coal and power producer provides railway
transportation services to the coal mining business and external
customers. It also has a port operation that provides coal
loading, transportation and storage services.
Analysts say Shenhua's integrated business model gives the
firm a core competitive advantage and the possibility of a
material stake in Mongolia's huge Tavan Tolgoi project and
offshore growth potential with its Watermark project in Austraia
helps cement its strong position.
Downside risks are still apparent in the production ramp up,
analysts say, with weather or safety factors potentially leading
to unanticipated mine closures, while changes in the power
tariff system may affect the company's power business and
underlying coal demand.
