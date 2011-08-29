HONG KONG Aug 29 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, said on Monday that it is confident of achieving or exceeding its full-year production target.

The company had met 54.4 percent of its annual coal production target, and 54.6 percent of its annual coal sales target, Chairman Zhang Xiwu said at a press conference in Hong Kong.

Shenhua Energy aims to produce 260-270 million tonnes of coal this year and to sell 360-370 million tonnes of coal.

The world's most valuable coal producer posted a 16.5 percent rise in first-half net profit, boosted by strong coal sales volume on the back of rising demand in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui, and Wan Xu in BEIJING; Editing by Chris Lewis)