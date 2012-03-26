HONG KONG, March 26 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China's largest coal producer, expects its sales to reach 425 million tonnes this year, exceeding its target slightly, its chairman said on Monday.

"From the sales momentum we have seen in the first two months of this year, we feel our full-year sales target now looks a bit conservative," Chairman Zhang Xiwu told reporters.

Zhang also said he expected double-digit growth for coal sales this year.

Shenhua Energy on Friday posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net profit on higher domestic coal prices and increased production volume. Strong demand in China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, for its power plants, steel and cement industries has helped underpin coal prices at high levels, benefiting coal companies like Shenhua. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)