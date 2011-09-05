HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, will likely spend up to 19 billion yuan ($2.98 billion) soon to buy assets from its state parent, Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News reported on Monday.

Shenhua said last month it had started implementing a plan to buy coal and power generation assets from the parent company but gave no details.

Ming Pao cited Shenhua's board secretary, Huang Qing, as saying in an interview that the assets that Shenhua would buy from its parent would not exceed 5 percent of the listed firm's total assets at the end of June.

That would mean Shenhua would spend up to 19 billion yuan on the acquisition, which is likely to be completed in six to nine months, Huang was quoted as saying.

Shenhua has received asset injections from its parent in the past few years as part of a strategy to boost its profitability. Its parent aims for a full listing eventually through such asset injections, the newspaper said.

Huang also told the newspaper that Shenhua was seeking to acquire overseas coking coal assets to meet China's rapidly growing steel demand, adding that it was currently looking at coking coal projects in Russia and Australia.

China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, is short of coking coal deposits, and Shenhua currently has no coking coal assets since all the coal it produces is thermal coal used for electricity generation, Huang said.

A venture led by Shenhua will hold a 40 percent stake in the western Tsankhi block of Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project, giving it the biggest share of one of the world's biggest coking coal deposits, according to a draft proposal submitted to the Mongolian parliament in July.

A Russian-led consortium would control 36 percent of the project, while U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp would own the remaining 24 percent.

($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ken Wills)