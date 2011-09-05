HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
, the country's largest coal producer, will
likely spend up to 19 billion yuan ($2.98 billion) soon to buy
assets from its state parent, Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News
reported on Monday.
Shenhua said last month it had started implementing a plan
to buy coal and power generation assets from the parent company
but gave no details.
Ming Pao cited Shenhua's board secretary, Huang Qing, as
saying in an interview that the assets that Shenhua would buy
from its parent would not exceed 5 percent of the listed firm's
total assets at the end of June.
That would mean Shenhua would spend up to 19 billion yuan on
the acquisition, which is likely to be completed in six to nine
months, Huang was quoted as saying.
Shenhua has received asset injections from its parent in the
past few years as part of a strategy to boost its profitability.
Its parent aims for a full listing eventually through such asset
injections, the newspaper said.
Huang also told the newspaper that Shenhua was seeking to
acquire overseas coking coal assets to meet China's rapidly
growing steel demand, adding that it was currently looking at
coking coal projects in Russia and Australia.
China, the world's largest steel producer and consumer, is
short of coking coal deposits, and Shenhua currently has no
coking coal assets since all the coal it produces is thermal
coal used for electricity generation, Huang said.
A venture led by Shenhua will hold a 40 percent stake in the
western Tsankhi block of Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project,
giving it the biggest share of one of the world's biggest coking
coal deposits, according to a draft proposal submitted to the
Mongolian parliament in July.
A Russian-led consortium would control 36 percent of the
project, while U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp would own
the remaining 24 percent.
($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan)
