By Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, March 26 - Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
, China's largest coal producer, expects its
negotiations to invest in Mongolia's giant Tavan Tolgoi coal
mining project to restart after the country's parliamentary
elections in June, its CEO said on Monday.
"Because this year is Mongolia's election year, I think we
will restart our talks when the election is over," Shenhua CEO
Ling Wen told reporters at the company's results briefing.
Shenhua is the most competitive bidder for the project given
its technology, transport infrastructure, access to the Chinese
market and the backing of the Chinese government, he said.
Shenhua chairman Zhang Xiwu added that the launch of a
railway linking Inner Mongolia's Baotou city with Mongolia later
this year would give a further boost to Shenhua in the race for
a piece of the project.
In July last year, the Mongolian cabinet said it would give
Shenhua a 40 percent stake in Tavan Tolgoi's western block and
24 percent to Peabody Energy Corp of the United States.
The remaining 36 percent would be given to a Mongolian-Russian
consortium led by Russian Railways.
But after bidders from Japan and South Korea branded the
process unfair, the Mongolian government backpedaled and said
nothing had been decided yet.
Political uncertainty ahead of Mongolia's parliamentary
elections in June has worried investors. Politicians in Mongolia
are under constant pressure to be seen to getting a good deal
for the country from resources investors.
The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit in Mongolia's south Gobi
region has estimated reserves of 6 billion tonnes of coal,
including the world's largest untapped deposit of coking coal,
used to make steel.
The western Tsankhi block holds about 1.2 billion tonnes of
reserves, 65 percent of which is coking coal. It has an
estimated production life of more than 30 years at 15 million
tonnes a year.
Shenhua is scouring the world for other asset buys and is in
talks to buy coal mines in North America, Africa, Australia and
Indonesia, Ling told Reuters on the sidelines of the briefing,
without giving further details.
Shenhua on Friday posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net
profit on higher domestic coal prices and increased production
volume, supported by strong demand in China, the world's top
coal producer and consumer, for its power plants, steel and
cement industries.
Chairman Zhang told reporters that he expected Shenhua's
coal sales volume to reach 425 million tonnes this year,
slightly exceeding its previous target.
"From the sales momentum we have seen in the first two
months of this year, we feel our full-year sales target now
looks a bit conservative," Zhang said, adding that he expected
double-digit coal sales growth.
Shenhua CFO Zhang Kehui said Shenhua aimed to keep its coal
production cost increase at below 10 percent this year.
Analysts say the outlook for Shenhua and smaller peers
Yanzhou Coal Mining and China Coal Energy
is clouded by a slowing Chinese economy,
government price controls and rising mining costs.
(Editing by Chris Lewis and Jonathan Hopfner)