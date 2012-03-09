HONG KONG, March 9 China Shenhua Energy Co
Ltd , the country's largest coal producer,
said on Friday that it has won regulatory approval to build a
power and steam plant in Beijing with a total investment of 3.82
billion yuan ($604.77 million).
The gas and steam combined cycle generating unit would have
a power generation capacity of about 845 megawatts and would
also supply heat to cover an area of 12 million square metres,
the company said in a statement.
Shenhua is an integrated coal and power producer. It also
provides railway transportation services to the coal mining
business and external customers. It has a port operation that
provides coal loading, transportation and storage services.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
