HONG KONG, March 9 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, said on Friday that it has won regulatory approval to build a power and steam plant in Beijing with a total investment of 3.82 billion yuan ($604.77 million).

The gas and steam combined cycle generating unit would have a power generation capacity of about 845 megawatts and would also supply heat to cover an area of 12 million square metres, the company said in a statement.

Shenhua is an integrated coal and power producer. It also provides railway transportation services to the coal mining business and external customers. It has a port operation that provides coal loading, transportation and storage services. ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)