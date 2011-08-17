HONG KONG Aug 17 China's largest coal producer
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said on
Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 16.1 percent year on
year.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company
said net profit rose to 21.9 billion yuan ($3.43 billion) from
18.8 billion yuan a year earlier, while revenue jumped 40.5
percent.
The company, which is also heavily engaged in power
generation, did not give reasons for the earnings advance, but
said the results were just preliminary data. here
A venture led by Shenhua will hold a 40 percent stake in the
western Tsankhi block of Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project,
giving it the biggest share of one of the world's biggest coking
coal deposits, according to a draft proposal submitted to the
Mongolian parliament last month.
A Russian-led consortium would control 36 percent of the
project, while U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp would own
the remaining 24 percent.
($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Will Waterman)