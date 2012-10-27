HONG KONG Oct 27 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, posted a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, as a slowing Chinese economy ate into coal demand.

The coal mining giant, which also owns power plants, railways and ports, said its net profit for the first nine months of 2012 was 38.8 billion yuan ($6.21 billion), v e rsus a restated profit of 35.7 billion yuan a year earlier, under international accounting standards.

Third quarter earnings fell to 12.1 billion yuan from 13.0 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations. The result was above the mean forecast of 10.8 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of three analysts. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)