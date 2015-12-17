UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Shenyang Commercial City :
* Says received a verdict, regarding a lawsuit filed by Beijing Branch of China Huarong
* Says a Shenyang-based property is ordered to return loan of 200 million yuan and bear interest as well as damages
*Says the company to bear joint liability of the loan
Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/2101
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.