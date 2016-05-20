May 20 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co.Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 25

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GfjJLHOs

