Dec 18 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding :

* Says signed cooperation framework agreement with Beijing-based network technology company on Dec. 16

* Says period of the agreement is from Dec. 26, 2015 to Dec. 25, 2016

* Says the parties will jointly cooporate in development of user data collection and analysis system

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/5ip3w

