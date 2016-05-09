BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of one yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rSk2Kr
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)