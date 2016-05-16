May 16 Shenzhen Infinova :

* Says it to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 20 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zdQH

