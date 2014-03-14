BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire mobile games provider for 5.3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy mobile games provider for 5.3 billion yuan ($769.68 million) via cash, share issue
March 14 Shenzhen International Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit surges to 2.32 billion yuan ($378.09 million) from 18 million yuan year ago
* Says profit soars as revenue starts generating from its new shopping mall in Shenzhen
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
* Says agreed to enter into a one time settlement with Punjab National Bank, Uttar Pradesh