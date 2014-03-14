March 14 Shenzhen International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit surges to 2.32 billion yuan ($378.09 million) from 18 million yuan year ago

* Says profit soars as revenue starts generating from its new shopping mall in Shenzhen

($1 = 6.1361 Chinese Yuan)