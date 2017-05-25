HONG KONG May 25 Shenzhen Investment Ltd said it would sell four property and hotel assets to China Evergrande Group for 5.42 billion yuan ($788 million), walking away from projects in third and fourth-tier cities to enhance its financial position.

The Chinese developer said it would book a HK$2.9 billion gain from the sale to Evergrande's Hengda Real Estate Group.

Shares of Shenzhen Investment rose to a 5-week high before paring gains to be up 0.6 percent and in line with the broader market. Evergrande's stock jumped as high as 6.9 percent to a new record of HK$12.46.

$1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7896 Hong Kong dollars)