May 6 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 28.9 million shares (32.3 percent stake) in a Wuhan-basd herding firm for 193.8 million yuan from a Hubei-based firm and an individual

* Says it stake in the target company increased to 32.3 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uXJBMy

