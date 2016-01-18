UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Shenzhen Kondarl Group :
* Says Kingkey Group raises stake in the company by 5 percent during Dec. 2015 to Jan. 2016
* Says Kingkey Group now holds 9.84 percent stake in the company
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2zUBvR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.