May 23 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 26 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jn77np

