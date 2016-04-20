April 20 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology:

* Says a Shenzhen-based payment technology wholly owned subsidiary to apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 100 million yuan (exposure limit of 70 million yuan) from Shenzhen Tairan Branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

* Says comprehensive credit line with a term of one year

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/39Z9Sc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)