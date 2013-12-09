Sri Lankan rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales; stocks down
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Dec 9 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($246 million) worth of corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vem35v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million