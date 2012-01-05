HONG KONG Jan 5 Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd said it has completed the acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Shenzhen Airlines Co Ltd, lifting its interest in the airlines to 49 percent and enhancing its exposure in the growing domestic aviation market.

Local government-backed Shenzhen International, an investment holding company with a focus on logistics and infrastructure facilities, agreed in May to pay 788.6 million yuan ($125 million) for the stake from Shenzhen Huirun Investment Co Ltd, which declared bankruptcy in January 2011.

The remaining 51 percent of Shenzhen Airlines was owned by Air China Ltd , Shenzhen International said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"Market demand for domestic air transportation has continued to grow, contributing to a sound operating environment and thereby good operating results for Shenzhen Airlines," said Shenzhen International chairman Guo Yuan in the statement.

Contributions from Shenzhen Airlines to the company jumped to HK$187 million ($24 million) in the first half of 2011 from HK$41.75 million a year earlier, it added. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)