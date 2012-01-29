SHANGHAI Jan 30 Shenzhen Development Bank forecast on Monday a 60 to 70 percent jump in its earnings in 2011 from 2010 helped by growth in assets, improved interest rate margins and cost control.

The lender will report a net profit of between 9.99 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) and 10.62 billion yuan for 2011 compared with 6.25 billion yuan in 2011, it said in a statement published on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website (www.cninfo.com.cn).

Earnings per share are seen rising to 2.4 yuan to 2.55 yuan in 2011 compared with 1.9 yuan in 2010, it said.

Chinese listed companies have until April 30 to report the previous year's earnings. Shenzhen Development Bank is scheduled to report its 2011 earnings on March 3, according to the exchange. ($1=6.34 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Melanie Burton; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)