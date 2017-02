SHANGHAI Aug 17 Shenzhen Development Bank Co Ltd plans to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) by selling additional shares to its parent Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd to replenish capital, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Shares of Ping An, the world's No.2 insurer by market capitalisation, and Shenzhen Development Bank have been suspended from trading pending sensitive information. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)