Dec 16 Shenzhen Techo Telecom Ltd

* Says plans to issue 319.4 million shares at 9.44 yuan ($1.55) per share to raise 3.02 billion yuan, aimed at acquiriing DCITS' assets

* Says plans to issue 21.19 million shares in private placement, raising up to 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kex45v

($1 = 6.0712 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)