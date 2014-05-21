UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG May 21 Chinese knitwear manufacturer Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd has launched a convertible bond to raise about $500 million for business expansion and general corporate purposes, IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication, reported on Wednesday.
The bond, with a fixed coupon of 0.5 percent and a tenor of five years, has an investor put at the end of the third year, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal. The bond will be priced to give a yield-to-put/maturity of 1.25-1.75 percent.
The conversion premium is indicated at 32.5-37.5 percent, it added. Credit Suisse and HSBC Holdings are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources