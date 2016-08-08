BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Aug 8 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Says at present directors believe UK's EU referendum result will not ultimately have a material impact on company's performance or its investment in Electra.
* Says end-June net asset value attributable to shareholders of company was 382 million pounds, or 121.42 pence per share.
* Says company intends to continue to pursue its strategy as set out in its prospectus. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)