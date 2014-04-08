April 7 Sheridan Healthcare Inc, a
physician services company, has hired banks for an initial
public offering, which may raise between $400 million and $500
million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, the
company has hired Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays Plc
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the
offering, which may value the company at more than $2 billion,
the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/bur38v)
The company, which outsources physicians for services such
as anesthesia management and radiology, currently serves 167
hospitals and medical facilities in the United States, according
to its website.
Sheridan was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse could not be
reached outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)