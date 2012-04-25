BRIEF-Netsol Technologies Q2 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.09
April 25 Diversified miner Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit fell almost 50 percent, as higher raw material costs and lower nickel prices weighed on its results.
Toronto-based Sherritt, which has operations spread across Canada, Cuba, Madagascar, Pakistan and Spain, said net income in the quarter fell to C$32.3 million or 11 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-earlier profit of C$63.6 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
