BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday its Ambatovy nickel operations in Madagascar had achieved commercial production.
"Bringing Ambatovy to commercial status is a key milestone in its development as a long-life, low-cost producer of finished nickel and finished cobalt," David Pathe, President and Chief Executive of Sherritt said in a statement.
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016