Oct 26 Diversified miner Sherritt International
Corp (S.TO) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit more
than doubled, as strength in its coal and oil business offset
price declines in nickel and cobalt.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to C$45.5
million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier
profit of C$22.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents.
Quarterly revenue rose 13 percent to C$466.4 million.
The company said primary construction at its Ambatovy
nickel project in Madagascar is complete with all major process
plant modules having been turned over to commissioning teams.
Sherritt said all areas of the project are either in
pre-commissioning, commissioning, or start-up phase, and first
production is expected to begin in the first-quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)