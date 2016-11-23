TORONTO Nov 23 Canadian miner Sherritt
International Corp said on Wednesday that four workers
from its Moa joint venture in Cuba had died when a municipal
bridge they were repairing collapsed Tuesday afternoon.
Sherritt, which owns 50 percent of the Moa nickel operation
with General Nickel Company SA of Cuba, said the bridge had been
damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October and workers have been
repairing the structure since late last month. The bridge
provides access to the Moa mine and plant, which are operating
at reduced rates, the company said.
