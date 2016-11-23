TORONTO Nov 23 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday that four workers from its Moa joint venture in Cuba had died when a municipal bridge they were repairing collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

Sherritt, which owns 50 percent of the Moa nickel operation with General Nickel Company SA of Cuba, said the bridge had been damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October and workers have been repairing the structure since late last month. The bridge provides access to the Moa mine and plant, which are operating at reduced rates, the company said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; editing by Grant McCool)