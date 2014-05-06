BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
TORONTO May 6 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp's management board nominees were all elected at the company's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, and no dissident nominees won spots on the board after a months-long proxy fight.
A group of activist investors led by investment holding company Clarke Inc had put forward a slate of nominees for Sherritt's board, including Clarke Chief Executive George Armoyan. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Allison Martell)
* CEO Frank Harrison III's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $8.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, March 20 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.