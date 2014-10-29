(Adds details from interview, graphic)
By Narottam Medhora
Oct 29 There will be a rise in demand for nickel
over the next year as a sustained period of excess supply ends
due, in part, to Indonesia's ore export ban, the chief executive
of Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp told
Reuters.
The comments come after Sherritt reported a quarterly loss,
partly due to depreciation charges at its Ambatovy nickel mine
in Madagascar, lowered its full-year production forecast for the
mine and said it would cut about 10 percent of its workforce.
The project, in which Sherritt holds a 40 percent stake, has
been plagued by unplanned outages and mechanical problems,
weighing on the results of the miner. Sherritt's debt has also
ballooned due to higher operating costs.
Sherritt's problems at the mine, which achieved commercial
production in January, coincide with a plunge in nickel prices,
down about 25 percent since May, as excess global supply
coincided with a slowdown in demand from China.
But CEO David Pathe expects the market to change over the
next year, helped by a sustained ban on ore exports from the
world's top nickel supplier, Indonesia.
"We think there is quite a compelling case to be made that
the nickel market is going to move over the course of next year,
from a period of several years of sustained surpluses of supply
to potentially a period of years of supply deficit," Pathe said.
"The Indonesian government reiterated its commitment to the
ore ban just a couple of weeks ago at a nickel conference in
Jakarta."
Sherritt's shares were up 4.5 percent at C$2.82 in late
morning trading.
DEBT LOAD FALLS
Sherritt said it would continue restructuring its debt after
such efforts led to total loans and borrowings falling 11
percent to C$2.21 billion ($1.98 billion) in the nine months
ended Sept. 30. Its cash and short-term investments rose by half
to C$980.3 million in the same period.
As part of its efforts to lower costs, Sherritt said on
Wednesday it would cut 10 percent of its salaried employees,
excluding those in Ambatovy.
Still, the outages and problems at the Ambatovy mine led the
company to cut its full-year production forecast for the project
to 37,000 to 41,000 tonnes of finished nickel from 40,000 to
45,000 tonnes.
Sherritt posted a loss of C$51.3 million in the third
quarter due to a higher tax bill and its C$41 million-share of
depreciation charges at the mine. It earned C$1.1 million a year
earlier.
Adjusted revenue rose 55 percent to C$302.7 million.
A rise in the company's average realized prices for nickel
and cobalt partly helped its adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization jump 54 percent.
Up to Tuesday's close, Sherritt's shares had fallen over 25
percent this year, steeper than the 11 percent fall in the
S&P/TSX capped diversified metals and mining index.
($1 = C$1.1148)
