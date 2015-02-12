Feb 12 Canadian nickel miner Sherritt
International Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss,
mainly due to charges related to the impairment of some assets
in the North Sea.
The net loss from continuing operations was C$147.7 million
($117.6 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with C$142.6 million, or 48 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1CYGnxC)
On an adjusted basis, net loss from continuing operations
was 27 Canadian cents per share.
($1 = 1.26 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)