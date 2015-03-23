South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
TORONTO, March 23 Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar has forced the company to curtail output from the mine.
The company said the strike began a week ago and is still on despite its efforts to reach a resolution. Due to the strike the mine is running at a reduced capacity, curtailing ore feed to its Toamasina processing plant.
Sherritt said no work stoppage has occurred at its Toamasina plant and that the strike is, at this time, not expected to hurt its 2015 production forecast.
Sherritt said it will provide updates on any developments at the mine, adding that it is committed to working cooperatively with employees and government officials to resolve this dispute quickly and resume normal production levels. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,