* Sherritt says strike started a week ago
* Says should not affect 2015 output f'cast
(Adds processing plant production rate)
TORONTO, March 23 Diversified Canadian miner
Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by
employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar had forced
the company to curb output there.
The company said the strike had started a week ago and was
continuing despite efforts to reach a resolution. The mine is
running at a reduced capacity due to the strike, curtailing ore
feed to its Toamasina processing plant.
Sherritt said work was continuing at the Toamasina plant and
that the strike was not expected to hurt its 2015 production
forecast.
The strike at the mine had not prevented the attainment of
54,000 tonnes of nickel production on an annualised basis, or
about 90-percent of the capacity of the processing plant,
Sherritt and its Japanese partner, Sumitomo Corp, said
in statements.
The 90-percent production rate is one of the requirements in
achieving financial completion on the project, the companies
said, adding that they aimed to fulfil all other conditions by
Sept. 30.
Sherritt said it would provide updates on any developments
at the mine, adding that it was committed to working with
employees and government officials to resolve the dispute
quickly.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi
in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Zieminski)