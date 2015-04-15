(Adds details on the strike)

April 15 Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday that some employees went on strike from Monday at its Ambatovy processing plant near Toamasina, Madagascar.

The plant continues to operate with no significant impact to production and the strike was not expected to affect the miner's 2015 production forecast, Sherritt said in a statement.

Sherritt spokesman Sean McCaughan declined to specify a particular reason for the strike at the processing plant.

However, the strike at the plant was not related to a strike at the Ambatovy nickel mine last month, spokesperson Scott Tabachnick said in an email.

"The current action taking place within the plant is wholly unrelated to the mine," Tabachnick said, without providing details.

The strike at the mine in late March, which curtailed ore feed to the processing plant, was resolved last month, Tabachnick said.

Sherritt said on Wednesday it is committed to working with employees and government officials to resolve the dispute at the plant quickly.

The Ambatovy mine, operated by Sherritt, is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp, Korea Resources and SNC-Lavalin.

Sherritt had in February raised its nickel production forecast for 2015, expecting to ramp up production from Ambatovy.

The company's shares closed flat at C$2.15 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)