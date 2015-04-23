BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
April 23 Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp said the strike at its Ambatovy plant near Toamasina, Madagascar, had been resolved and normal operations had resumed.
Last week, some of Sherritt said employees went on strike at the processing plant, but did not specify a particular reason for the strike.
The Ambatovy mine, operated by Sherritt, is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp, Korea Resources and SNC-Lavalin.
Sherritt also confirmed its previously provided production forecast for 2015 on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: