July 25 Canada's Sherritt International Corp
said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 32
percent on lower nickel prices and lower export thermal coal
sales volumes.
The nickel miner earned C$40.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents
a share, in the quarter. That compared with C$60.1 million, or
20 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 13 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to C$487.9 million. Analysts had
expected revenue of C$491.5 million.
Sherritt produces nickel in Canada, Cuba, Indonesia and
Madagascar. The company also mines coal and is the largest
independent energy producer in Cuba.
