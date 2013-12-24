(Corrects figures in text and headline to show they are in
Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars)
Dec 24 Canada's Sherritt International Corp
said on Tuesday it would sell its coal business for C$946
million ($893 million), nearly two months after a wall collapsed
at one of its coal mines, releasing millions of liters of
wastewater into the Athabasca River.
Alberta regulators ordered Sherritt in November to clean up
the spill - containing clay, mud, shale and coal fines - and
investigate the leaks.
Sherritt said on Tuesday it would sell its entire royalty
portfolio and stake in coal development assets to a group led by
mining company Altius Minerals Corp for C$481 million.
Westmoreland Coal Co will buy Sherritt's operating
coal assets - Prairie and Mountain Operations - for C$465
million.
Toronto-based Sherritt said it expects to record a loss of
about C$460 million on the disposal, of which C$308 million will
be goodwill related to the purchase of coal assets in 2008.
($1 = 1.06 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)