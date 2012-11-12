* Deal to boost Sherwin's presence in Mexico, Canada, parts
of U.S.
* Sees deal adding modestly to earnings per share in first
12 months
* Sees deal adding more than $1 per share by third year
Nov 12 Sherwin-Williams Co, the top U.S.
paint maker, said it will buy Mexico's leading paint company
Consorcio Comex for about $2.34 billion, including debt, to tap
into the rising demand in the region.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams were up 7 percent at $151.05 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
The deal will significantly increase Sherwin-Williams'
presence in markets where its store count is low, Chief
Executive Christopher Connor said in a statement.
"There's an estimated housing deficit in the range of 9
million units, plus ongoing annual demand of 600,000 units, in
Mexico," Connor said on a conference call. "So it's a pretty
healthy market."
Sherwin-Williams has 135 stores in Mexico.
The U.S. company noted that 40 percent of Mexico's
population is aged between 10 and 44, pointing to the strong
growth potential in housing demand.
Comex, which sells paint and coatings through 3,300 outlets
in Mexico, generated sales of about $1.4 billion in 2011.
About $1 billion of this comes from Mexico, Robert W. Baird
& Co analyst Ghansham Panjabi said.
Comex acquisition will also boost Sherwin-Williams' presence
in the U.S. West Coast and Canada.
"Coatings is still a consolidating industry. This is just a
part of a natural consolidation cycle," Panjabi said.
GOOD FIT
Comex was founded as a family business in the 1950s by Jose
Achar, a descendent of Syrian immigrants, who started mixing
paints in a garage in Mexico City using a World War One mill.
The company is now the top paint manufacturer in Mexico and
Central America.
"Sherwin Williams is obviously one of the leaders globally
and they just found a very nice fit with a well-managed
company," Panjabi said.
Sherwin-Williams, which sells Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax,
Water Seal and its namesake brands, operates about 3,880 stores
in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
The company, which has a market value of about $14.5
billion, expects the deal to add modestly to earnings in the
first year and more than $1 per share by the third year.