Oct 24 Sherwin-Williams Co said it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service over federal and state incomes taxes related to its employee stock option plan in the 2003-2009 tax years.

The No. 1 U.S. paints maker said the deal will see it take an after-tax charge of about $75 million or 72 cents a share in the fourth quarter and will also result in a $51.2 million reduction in its shareholders' equity in the period.

Sherwin-Williams said these amounts were not included in its previous full-year earnings forecast. In July it had forecast 2011 earnings of $4.65-$4.85 a share.

Shares of the Cleveland Ohio-based company were trading down at $81.41 after the bell. They closed at $81.58 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)